ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Announces Changes in Board of Directors

On December 27, 2024, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report changes in its board of directors. Kevin Choi resigned as an independent director from the company on that day, citing no disagreements as the reason for his resignation.

Following Choi’s departure, Justin Tam was appointed as his successor on the same day. Tam, aged 51, brings to the board a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in various fields including business development, healthcare technology, investment management, and entrepreneurship. He most recently served as the Business Development Director at FINESSE Healthcare, a startup focusing on homecare AI under FINESSE GROUP since January 2023. Prior to this, Tam held roles such as General Manager at MYDOC Health Limited, a telemedicine company, and Vice President of Technology Investment at Brighten Management Limited, a family office handling private equity investments in Hong Kong and Asia markets.

The company has verified that Tam meets the criteria to be deemed an independent director as defined by the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, there are no familial relationships between Tam and any executive officers or directors of the company. Additionally, over the past two years, there have been no transactions where Tam had a significant direct or indirect interest.

The filing was signed by Handong Cheng, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. As per the company’s regulatory obligations, this report was duly authorized.

