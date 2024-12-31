1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.77% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

