AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.81. 9,766,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,761,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3,714.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 788,368 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,437,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.