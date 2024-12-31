Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Adjourns Extraordinary Meeting and Extends Deadline for Redemption Requests

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I recently held an Extraordinary Meeting on December 30, 2024, where shareholders voted to adjourn the meeting. The adjournment was proposed to allow for additional engagement with shareholders regarding various proposals. The Meeting has been rescheduled to January 9, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Get alerts:

During the Extraordinary Meeting, 2,591,597 ordinary shares, representing 80.3% of the total 3,227,825 issued and outstanding ordinary shares eligible to vote, approved the adjournment proposal, leading to the Adjournment to the Rescheduled Meeting Time.

Following the Adjournment, Aimfinity Investment Corp. I issued a press release on December 31, 2024, announcing the extension of the deadline for public shareholders to deliver redemption requests. Shareholders now have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 8, 2025, to submit their requests. The Record Date for the Meeting remains as of the close of business on November 27, 2024.

There have been no changes to the location, purpose, or proposals to be voted on at the rescheduled Extraordinary Meeting. Shareholders who have previously voted and do not wish to change their vote need not take any action. However, shareholders who have yet to cast their votes are encouraged to do so promptly.

For any inquiries regarding share certification or delivery, shareholders are advised to reach out to Vstock Transfer LLC. Additionally, shareholders seeking information or materials related to the Adjournment can contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc.

The Company has included forward-looking statements in the press release, emphasizing the extension of the redemption request deadline and the Meeting date. It is essential to note that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may impact actual outcomes.

Investors are encouraged to review all relevant documentation filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Proxy Statement, for comprehensive information on the Meeting. Further details and updates can be obtained through the SEC website or via the designated proxy solicitor.

Participants involved in the solicitation of proxies for the Extraordinary Meeting, including the Company’s directors and officers, are urged to familiarize themselves with the Proxy Statement and associated documents. Additional information on these participants and their interests can be found within the filed documents.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aimfinity Investment Corp. I’s 8K filing here.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

See Also