Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,125,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.91. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $251.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.