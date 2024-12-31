Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $268.50

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $254.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.41 and its 200 day moving average is $254.46. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.