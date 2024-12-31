Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $25.50

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of SPCE opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,975.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $70,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

