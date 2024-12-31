Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,566. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

