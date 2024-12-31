Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Shares of ARI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 1,085,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a current ratio of 46.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 196,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.