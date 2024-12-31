Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.92 ($3.01) and last traded at €2.92 ($3.01). 706,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.90 ($2.99).

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Aroundtown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.