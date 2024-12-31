Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 826,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ARQ in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARQ stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 96,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,654. The firm has a market cap of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. ARQ has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ARQ will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

