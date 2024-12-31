ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 11.5 %

AACG opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

