ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 11.5 %
AACG opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
