Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 158,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,285. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atea Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.