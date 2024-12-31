Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 43000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azarga Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$727,400.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
Azarga Metals Company Profile
Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.
