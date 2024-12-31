Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.7 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.