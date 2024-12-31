Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.7 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
