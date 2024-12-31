Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Doug Zink sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,751.26. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Belden by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. 98,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.59. Belden has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

