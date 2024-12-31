BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.
BELIMO Price Performance
BLHWF remained flat at $678.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $447.11 and a twelve month high of $712.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $700.65 and its 200-day moving average is $629.39.
About BELIMO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BELIMO
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.