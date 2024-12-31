BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.

BELIMO Price Performance

BLHWF remained flat at $678.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $447.11 and a twelve month high of $712.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $700.65 and its 200-day moving average is $629.39.

Get BELIMO alerts:

About BELIMO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.