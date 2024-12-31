BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.50. 36,132,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 11,271,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

