Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDCO remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.03. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

