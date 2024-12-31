Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BDCO remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.03. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
