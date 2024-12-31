Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BOXL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 87,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

