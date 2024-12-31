Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BDN stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

