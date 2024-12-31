Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Shares of BAK opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Braskem has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
