Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,900 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,794,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,974.5 days.
Brembo Stock Performance
Shares of BRBOF stock remained flat at $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.
Brembo Company Profile
