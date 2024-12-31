Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,900 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,794,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,974.5 days.

Brembo Stock Performance

Shares of BRBOF stock remained flat at $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.