Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

