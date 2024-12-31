Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,014. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 61.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 52.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

