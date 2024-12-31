BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVFL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BV Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BV Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 567,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,325 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of BVFL opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.69. BV Financial has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.19.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Stories

