BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $1,185.73.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.