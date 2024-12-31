BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BCAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $1,185.73.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.