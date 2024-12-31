Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. 356,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,709. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $491,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

