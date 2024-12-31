Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 95,434 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

