Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives $22.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.17.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Canoo from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Report on GOEV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of Canoo stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $141.68.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.