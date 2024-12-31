CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. CERo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CERo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,078.30. This trade represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,680,126 shares of company stock worth $854,423. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

