City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 15,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. City Developments has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

