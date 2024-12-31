Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 819000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $16,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,243,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 253,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

