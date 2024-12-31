Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 428,700 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Contango Ore Trading Down 0.8 %
CTGO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,726. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.48. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $25.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John B. Juneau acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,189.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 319,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632.13. The trade was a 2.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Contango Ore from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.
