Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 548,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 645,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.30.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 12.5 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

