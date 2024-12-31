Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTSO

Cytosorbents Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

CTSO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.