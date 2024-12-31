Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) to Issue $14.43 Dividend

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 14.4276 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTX traded down $17.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,539,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $363.06 million and a PE ratio of -206.94. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $220.99.

