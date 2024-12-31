EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCORE

EMCORE Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of EMCORE worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.