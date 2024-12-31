Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

