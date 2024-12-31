Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.

Emmi Price Performance

Shares of EMLZF stock remained flat at $990.00 on Tuesday. Emmi has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,005.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $990.00 and a 200-day moving average of $981.74.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

