Eric Venker Sells 176,900 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 176,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,090,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,797.60. This represents a 20.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $2,050,704.16.

On Friday, December 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. 4,205,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,317. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

