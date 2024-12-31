Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

EVRI opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,032,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,875.14. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,317.64. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $3,435,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Everi by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

