Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

