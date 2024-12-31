Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 29,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 28,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Fairfax India Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

About Fairfax India

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.