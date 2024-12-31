Glanbia (LON:GLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 3681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.05 ($0.18).

Glanbia Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Glanbia Company Profile

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

