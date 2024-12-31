Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Global Self Storage in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth about $4,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

