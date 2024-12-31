Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QRMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 4,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

