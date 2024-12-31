Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:QRMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 4,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
