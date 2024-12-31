Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 993,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,047. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 135,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,478,245.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at $68,843,100.72. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

