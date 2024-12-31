Head-To-Head Analysis: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Vivani Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge AB (publ) $3.00 billion 1.49 $227.45 million $0.59 27.87 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.45) -2.62

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Getinge AB (publ) and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Getinge AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Getinge AB (publ) and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge AB (publ) 5.04% 8.27% 4.60% Vivani Medical N/A -102.42% -49.21%

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.