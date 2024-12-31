Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 71.4% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 71.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 592,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

